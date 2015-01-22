FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DOT secretary to unveil change to 5-star safety ratings-report
January 22, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

DOT secretary to unveil change to 5-star safety ratings-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Thursday will unveil a change to its safety ratings program that awards cars and trucks up to five stars in crash tests, the Detroit News reported.

The head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mark Rosekind, said the change in the five-star New Car Assessment program will be announced by Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx, according to the newspaper.

Rosekind said NHTSA may announce that it will include on new vehicle stickers whether vehicles have automatic braking systems to avoid frontal collisions, but it has no immediate plans to require the inclusion of those features, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
