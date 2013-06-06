FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler eyes Mercedes car production in Mexico -paper
June 6, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

Daimler eyes Mercedes car production in Mexico -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 6 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler is considering starting production of one of its new Mercedes-Benz cars in Mexico, including the A-Class model, a newspaper said on Thursday.

Mexican daily El Financiero reported that Pedro Tabera, chief executive of Mercedes-Benz Mexico, said in the northern Mexican city of La Paz that the company was eyeing co-operation with Japanese carmaker Nissan.

“There is a clear interest in the national market. Various alternatives are being considered, among them producing with Nissan Mexicana, or if Renault had a factory in Mexico, there could be production with them too,” Tabera was quoted as saying.

A Daimler official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there was a good chance of the German company entering into joint production with Nissan in Mexico.

Tabera also told the newspaper that if Nissan, which has a strategic alliance with French carmaker Renault, decided to manufacture its luxury Infiniti model in Mexico, those cars could incorporate Mercedes-Benz engines.

A spokesman for Nissan in Mexico had no immediate comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
