(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Alexandria Sage
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Peer at the instrument
panel on your new car and you may find sleek digital gauges and
multicolored screens. But a glimpse behind the dashboard could
reveal what U.S. auto supplier Visteon Corp found: a
mess.
As automotive cockpits become crammed with ever more digital
features such as navigation and entertainment systems, the
electronics holding it all together have become a rat's nest of
components made by different parts makers.
Now the race is on to clean up the clutter.
Visteon is among a slew of suppliers aiming to make
dashboard innards simpler, cheaper and lighter as the industry
accelerates toward a so-called virtual cockpit - an all-digital
dashboard that will help usher in the era of self-driving cars.
What's at stake is a piece of the $37-billion cockpit
electronics market, estimated by research firm IHS Market to
nearly double to $62 billion by 2022. Accounting firm PwC
estimates that electronics could account for up to 20 percent of
a car's value in the next two years, up from 13 percent in 2015.
Meanwhile, the number of suppliers for those components is
likely to dwindle as automakers look to work with fewer
companies capable of doing more, according to Mark Boyadjis,
principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit.
"The complexity of engineering ten different systems from
ten different suppliers is no longer something an automaker
wants to do," Boyadjis said.
He estimates manufacturers eventually will work with two to
three cockpit suppliers for each model, down from six to 10
today.
DIGITAL MAKEOVER
One of Visteon's solutions is a computer module dubbed
"SmartCore." This cockpit domain controller operates a vehicle's
instrument cluster, infotainment system and other features, all
on the same tiny piece of silicon.
So far this year, the Detroit-based company has landed two
big contracts for undisclosed sums. One, announced in April, is
with China's second-largest automaker, Dongfeng Motor Corp. The
other is with Mercedes-Benz, Reuters has learned.
Mercedes did not respond to requests for comment. Another
unnamed European automaker plans to use the system in 2018,
according to Visteon.
Visteon is going all in on cockpit electronics, having shed
its remaining automotive climate and interiors businesses in
2016. The bet so far is paying off. The company secured $1.5
billion in new business in the first quarter, helped by growth
in China. Visteon's stock price is up more than 50 percent over
the past year.
It's a major turnaround since Visteon was spun off from Ford
Motor Co a decade ago. Visteon filed for bankruptcy
protection in 2009 before emerging a year later.
"You have to be changing and adapting fast. If not, you're
not going to keep up in this market," said Tim Yerdon, Visteon's
head of global marketing. "It's about reinventing yourself to
stay ahead."
DASHBOARD DEALS
Visteon's makeover hints at the coming battle between
suppliers fighting for real estate in the digital cockpit. The
trend is already triggering acquisitions, as companies look to
boost their offerings to automakers.
Visteon in 2014 bought Johnson Controls' electronics
business, which was also developing a domain controller. In
March, Samsung completed its $8-billion purchase of
infotainment company Harman. France's Faurecia, a top
seating and interiors supplier, last year purchased a 20 percent
stake in Paris-based infotainment firm Parrot Automotive SAS in
a deal that could make Faurecia the biggest shareholder by 2019.
Deal-making in the wider automotive sector has been at a
fever pitch over the past two years fueled by the race to
develop autonomous vehicle technology. Activity in
the sector was worth $41 billion in 2016, according to PwC.
Analysts say German automakers are taking the lead in
consolidating functions within the dashboard. Audi was
the first to debut a virtual cockpit last year that combined its
instrument cluster and infotainment system.
CHEAPER, LIGHTER, SMARTER
Streamlined dashboards can lead to cost reductions for
manufacturers, who can save as much as $175 per car with an
integrated cockpit, according to Munich-based management
consulting firm Roland Berger.
They can also help with fuel efficiency. That's because
vehicles are lighter when there are fewer behind-the-scenes
computers, known as electronic control units (ECUs). Vehicles
today contain 80 to 120 ECUs, numbers expected to fall sharply
in coming years.
But perhaps the biggest motivation for fancy cockpits is
sales. Drivers accustomed to the seamless technology of their
smartphones are finding today's dashboard offerings clunky and
non-intuitive. A J.D. Power study released this month found the
most complaints from new vehicle owners stemmed from audio,
communications, entertainment and maps systems.
Better cockpits could prove crucial to attracting younger
consumers, who are not showing the same enthusiasm for cars, or
even driving, that their parents did. Research company Mintel
found that 41 percent of millennial car buyers are interested in
having the latest technology in their vehicles.
Disjointed dashboards "are one of the most noticeable gaps
in user experience - what you see right in front of you," said
Andrew Hart of UK-based consultancy SBD Automotive.
On many car models, he said, audible warning systems to
alert the driver to a potential collision are not in sync with
the radio, meaning your favorite song could drown out the
warning beep.
"That's a crazy example of something when you don't
consolidate ECUs," Hart said.
Industry watchers say this and other safe-driving features
are among the systems ripe for integration. Additional targets
include rear-seat entertainment systems and so-called heads-up
displays that project data such as the car's speed onto the
windshield for easy viewing.
Back in Detroit, Visteon says it is in talks with carmakers
in China and Europe for its domain controller, a technology it
hopes can give it an edge over rivals such as Delphi,
Robert Bosch, Continental, and Denso
.
While it isn't clear who will prevail, electronics suppliers
are seeing their products take on new importance as vehicles
become more connected.
Five years ago, the dashboard was "a plastic molded cockpit
that we stuffed electronics into," said Yerdon, Visteon's
marketing chief. "Now it's more about an electronic architecture
that's experience-driven, and we mold plastic around it."
(Editing by Marla Dickerson)