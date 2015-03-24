9th Circuit says car dealership workers not exempt from FLSA

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Tuesday said customer service workers at car dealerships are not exempt from overtime protections, creating a conflict with other circuits that may one day be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2012 suit by four “service advisors” at a California Mercedes Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars LLC who say they were illegally deprived of overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

