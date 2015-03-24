FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9th Circuit says car dealership workers not exempt from FLSA
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 24, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit says car dealership workers not exempt from FLSA

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court Tuesday said customer service workers at car dealerships are not exempt from overtime protections, creating a conflict with other circuits that may one day be resolved by the U.S. Supreme Court.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a 2012 suit by four “service advisors” at a California Mercedes Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars LLC who say they were illegally deprived of overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1y3hies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.