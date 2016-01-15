Major automakers announce voluntary U.S. effort to boost safety

DETROIT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - As the auto industry battles to win public confidence after a series of massive recalls, a group of 18 major carmakers announced on Friday they have agreed to a voluntary U.S. effort to boost safety efforts.

The project will focus on improving vehicle cybersecurity, use of early warning data to spot trends and looking at the aviation industry as a potential model for cooperation with the government.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx met with top executives including General Motors chairman, CEO Mary Barra and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV CEO Sergio Marchionne and Toyota North America CEO Jim Lentz at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit to unveil the effort.

It includes a joint government-industry working group to study whether the model of an existing aviation industry voluntary working group could make sense for automakers.

“NHTSA and automakers have engaged in productive discussions to explore meaningful ways to collectively improve vehicle safety,” said a statement by the group of automakers and federal safety regulators, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Automakers and NHTSA are committing to work together to develop a collaborative, data-driven, science-based process, consistent with the law, to advance these objectives.”

Others taking part include Honda Motor Co, Tesla Motors Inc., BMW AG, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG.

“I see it as a real opportunity and a foundation that we can build on,” Barra told reporters.

But the effort is not legally binding and has come under criticism by some who question why the federal agency held weeks of secret talks toward reaching an agreement, rather than addressing safety problems through legal requirements that would include public input.

Automakers in 2014 recalled a record-setting 64 million vehicles in the United States and automakers have come under harsh criticism for failing to recall vehicles fast enough.

NHTSA has imposed record fines on major automakers including GM, Fiat Chrysler, Honda Motor Co and Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp for failing to handle safety issues properly. The agency has also required as a condition of settlements many independent monitors and enhanced safety disclosures from automakers.

Earlier this week, consumer advocates asked NHTSA to adopt as standard equipment new advanced safety technologies. NHTSA in September announced a separate voluntary deal in principle with major automakers to eventually make standard automatic emergency braking in all future vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Frances Kerry)