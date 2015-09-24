UPDATE 1-Italy launches study into diesel filters after prosecutor's warning

* Case predates Volkswagen scandal

* Concern about health effects of particle filters

* Italian health institute to investigate claims (Adds detail, comment by Iveco, Pirelli)

By Massimiliano Di Giorgio

ROME, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Italian government said on Thursday it had ordered a study into possible health risks linked to diesel emission filters commonly used in vehicles throughout the European Union.

The concern over the filters, raised by an Italian prosecutor, pre-dates the Volkswagen emissions scandal and relates to devices which were installed by various car makers from 2008 onwards.

The health ministry decided to investigate the matter after Rome’s chief prosecutor wrote to the government in July, referring to expert opinion alleging the filters increased the risks to health from diesel emissions rather than reducing them, and saying they posed an “extreme danger”.

The letter, obtained by Reuters, was sent by Prosecutor Giuseppe Pignatone to Italy’s ministers for health, transport and the environment. It said the filters reduced the size of pollutant particles, making them more easily absorbed by humans.

Since 2008 the so-called ‘anti-particulate filters’ have been “the most commonly used technology, or even the only technology, used in Europe” to reduce diesel fuel pollution, the letter said.

The letter is critical of all three Italian ministries and says that the environment ministry has not conducted any studies into the impact of the filters on air quality or human health.

The scandal over VW cheating emissions tests has turned the spotlight on gathering concerns about air pollutants that diesel produces and its credibility as a cleaner alternative to gasoline.

An Italian health ministry spokesman said the ministry had asked the Superior Health Institute to conduct a study into the matter after receiving Pignatone’s letter.

The letter says the filters have been produced in Italy mainly by Pirelli Eco Technology, a unit of tyre-maker Pirelli & C. SpA and Iveco, a unit of CNH Industrial.

The prosecutor was investigating a case brought by consumer groups and Dukic Day Dream, a company that produces a different type of filter, which says some transport ministry officials illegally excluded it from the market in favour of Pirelli and Iveco.

Pignatone recommended that the criminal case against the officials be dropped.

Pirelli said its anti-particulate systems were installed only in industrial vehicles, not cars, and it stopped producing or selling them in 2014, having sold fewer than 10,000 pieces in Italy.

It said its anti-pollution products had been laboratory-tested, authorised and used in numerous countries, and the tests “always demonstrated the effectiveness of the productive techniques adopted.”

An Iveco spokesman said the company did not make the type of anti-particulate filters cited in Pignatone’s letter.

Despite recommending the case against the ministry officials for abuse of office be dropped, Pignatone was highly critical of the government for repeatedly authorising the filters without any checks into their effects, especially in the longer term.

The filters were originally fitted to diesel cars already in circulation following a toughening of European Union rules on emissions in 2008. In later years they were built into cars when they were manufactured.

In a separate development, Italian prosecutors have opened a preliminary probe to check whether emissions data from Volkswagen cars circulating in Italy had been manipulated, a judicial source said on Thursday.