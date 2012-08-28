FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Nippon Seiki to plead guilty to price-fixing in U.S.
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Japan's Nippon Seiki to plead guilty to price-fixing in U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nippon Seiki Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices of dashboard panel instruments and will pay a $1 million fine, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The company is the eighth to enter a guilty plea in the United States for fixing auto parts prices. U.S. and European regulators are investigating the industry.

Nippon Seiki agreed to plead guilty to a single count of price-fixing of instrument panel clusters, the gauges and instruments that drivers see on their dashboards. It was involved in a conspiracy that ran from at least April 2008 to February 2010, the Justice Department said.

The following companies previously agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing or have already entered a guilty plea: a subsidiary of TRW Automotive Holdings Corp, Swedish auto parts company Autoliv, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Denso Corp, Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech.

Fines for the companies have topped $785 million.

Eleven executives have agreed to plead guilty in connection with the probe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.