FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese firm earmarks $200 million to build EcoMotors engine
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 9, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

Chinese firm earmarks $200 million to build EcoMotors engine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, April 9 (Reuters) - One of China's largest auto
parts makers said it will construct a $200-million factory to
build a radical new engine developed by a suburban Detroit
startup.
    Zhongding Power would be the first manufacturer to produce
EcoMotors' OPOC engine, whose features are said to include
smaller size, lower cost, higher fuel economy and fewer
emissions.
    The privately held Chinese firm, which plans to ramp up
production in Xuangcheng in 2014, said it will supply engines to
a range of customers for use in commercial and off road
vehicles, as well as stationary generator sets.
    The plant, about 150 miles west of Shanghai in Anhui
province, will have an annual capacity of 150,000 and will also
supply engines to EcoMotors for sale to its own customers.
    OPOC, which stands for "opposed piston, opposed cylinder,"
is a unique engine designed by Peter Hofbauer, a former
Volkswagen engineer who is chairman of EcoMotors in Allen Park,
Michigan.
    The basic OPOC design features two cylinders and four
pistons. It has far fewer parts than a conventional engine and
produces more power for its size. Versions of the OPOC engine
can run on diesel fuel, gasoline or compressed natural gas.
    The initial design to be produced by Zhongding is a diesel
that will be built in different versions, from 180 to 2
    40 horsepower, according to EcoMotors CEO Don Runkle.
    Zhongding also is discussing an option to build a second
OPOC engine plant with similar capacity, Runkle said. 
    If approved, the second plant might build smaller versions
of the engine, producing 80-100 horsepower, he said. The smaller
engines would be more suitable for passenger cars.
    EcoMotors is backed by several investors, including
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Khosla Ventures and Braemar Energy
Ventures. So far, the company, which was founded in 2008, has
raised more than $66 million in venture funding.
    

 (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.