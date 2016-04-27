Germany to introduce e-car incentives of 4,000 euros, govt sources

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s government and the auto industry have agreed on introducing an incentive of 4,000 euros ($4,518) for electric car buyers and 3,000 euros for those purchasing a plug-in hybrid vehicle, government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The ministers for transport, economy and finance will present the details of the agreement at a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday at 0900 GMT, a government official said.

Another government official said the overall volume of the scheme was 1.2 billion euros and this will be shared equally between the government and the private sector.

The scheme will run on a first-come first-served basis and could start as early as mid-May, the official said, adding that incentives should not apply to luxury cars costing more than 60,000 euros.

The government will invest additional 300 mln euros for e-car charging station infrastructure, the official added. ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)