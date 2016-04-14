FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says Germany on track with electric car incentives review
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Merkel says Germany on track with electric car incentives review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - The German government is on target with a review of the case for incentives to boost demand for electric cars and plans to meet automotive market representatives later this month, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“When this meeting has taken place, then of course we will inform you. It’s completely on track,” Merkel said following a meeting of the leaders of her ruling coalition.

German auto sector leaders have pressed the government to introduce incentives to boost demand for electric cars, arguing such support is required if Germany is to retain its leading edge as an automotive market.

Germany lags countries such as Norway and the Netherlands, when it comes to subsidies and providing charging points for electric cars in particular, the country’s VDA industry association has said. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.