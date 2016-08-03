FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany says French emissions report shows abnormalities at Renault, others
August 3, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

Germany says French emissions report shows abnormalities at Renault, others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Wednesday he had received a French report on emissions levels of Renault and other carmakers, and that it showed abnormalities similar to those in German investigations.

Carmakers have come under scrutiny by experts as part of a widening clampdown on health-threatening nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution levels in the wake of Volswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) diesel emissions test cheating uncovered by U.S. authorities last September.

Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Paul Carrel

