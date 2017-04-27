By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Major automakers are set to meet
Thursday with the head of the U.S. Transportation Department and
Environmental Protection Agency as the agencies begin a review
of federal fuel efficiency rules that are a major piece of the
climate change policy enacted by the Obama administration.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and EPA
Administrator Scott Pruitt will meet with board members Alliance
of Automobile Manufacturers, a trade group representing General
Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG
, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
, Daimler AG and others, three people
briefed on the matter said Wednesday.
An alliance spokeswoman declined to comment Wednesday,
while the EPA and the Transportation Department did not
immediately comment.
In March, President Donald Trump ordered a review of U.S.
vehicle fuel-efficiency standards from 2022-2025 put in place by
the Obama administration, effectively reopening a process the
Obama administration had ended ahead of an April 2018 deadline.
In 2011, Obama said the rules would save motorists $1.7
trillion in fuel costs over the life of the vehicles, but cost
the auto industry about $200 billion over 13 years. Automakers
have said that cost estimate is low.
California regulators, who had worked with the Obama
administration on the current national fuel efficiency
standards, have opposed weakening the rules.
California has threatened to pursue tougher standards
unilaterally and could mount a legal challenge. New York has
also threatened a fight if the Trump administration rolls back
the Obama standards.
Earlier this month, Mitch Bainwol, chief executive of the
Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, said automakers hope to
reach a deal with California and the Trump administration over
vehicle fuel efficiency standards.
Automakers want "rational, predictable, stable policy," not
a rollback of the existing standards, Bainwol said.
The White House plans to hold negotiations with car
companies and California over the fuel rules, but none have been
scheduled since Trump met with autoamakers in Michigan on March
15 in a sesssion that included Chao and Pruitt.
Automakers need years of lead time to engineer future models
and want uniform rules across all 50 states to reduce the cost
and complexity of compliance.
Without a deal, automakers could be forced to meet one set
of standards in California and about a dozen states that have
adopted its rules and other rules in the rest of the country.
The Obama administration's rules, negotiated with
automakers in 2011, were aimed at doubling average fleet-wide
fuel efficiency to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. Under the 2011
deal, the 2022-2025 model year rules must be finalized by April
2018.