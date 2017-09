PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen expects the French and European auto market to rise between 1 percent and 2 percent this year, Citroen chief Frederic Banzet said on Wednesday.

Banzet added that he expected the car market to grow around 10 percent in China this year. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)