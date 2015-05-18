NHTSA announces July hearing on Fiat Chrysler recalls

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday said they would hold a July 2 public hearing to determine whether Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV failed to remedy safety defects and issue required notices in 20 recalls.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it could order Fiat Chrysler to buy back or replace affected vehicles, if evidence presented at the hearing shows the automaker failed in its legal recall obligations.

NHTSA also said it issued a special order instructing Fiat Chrysler to provide recall information. (Reporting by David Morgan)