Fiat Chrysler says it will cooperate fully with US regulators
May 18, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Fiat Chrysler says it will cooperate fully with US regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said on Monday it will cooperate with a July 2 hearing called by U.S. auto safety regulators to determine whether the automaker has failed to remedy safety defects and issue required notices in 20 recalls.

“The average completion rate for FCA US LLC recalls exceeds the industry average and all FCA US campaigns are conducted in consultation with NHTSA. The company will cooperate fully,” FCA US LLC said in a statement. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
