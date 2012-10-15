FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisker Atlantic production pushed back to late 2014 or 2015
October 15, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

Fisker Atlantic production pushed back to late 2014 or 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Fisker Automotive, the hybrid sports-car startup backed by venture investors and the U.S. government, said production of its next model, the Atlantic sedan, has been pushed back to late 2014 or 2015.

Fisker, in a presentation Monday afternoon to investors, said the mid-size gasoline-electric car is now scheduled to enter the pre-production state in 2014.

The California carmaker said it has sold 2,000 of its $100,000-plus Karma hybrid sports cars since production started last year in Finland.

The Atlantic, whose target base price is $55,000, has been scheduled to be built at a former General Motors plant in Wilmington, Delaware.

Plans for the Atlantic were put on hold after the Department of Energy earlier this year froze more than $335 million of a $529 million government loan to the company.

Fisker has raised $1.2 billion from private investors since it was founded in 2007. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Gary Hill)

