EXCLUSIVE-Chinese supplier, VL Automotive bid for Fisker-sources
May 21, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

EXCLUSIVE-Chinese supplier, VL Automotive bid for Fisker-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 21 (Reuters) - A boutique carmaker led by a former General Motors Co executive Bob Lutz and China’s largest auto parts supplier submitted an offer to buy cash-strapped “green” car company Fisker Automotive, people familiar with the matter said.

VL Automotive and China’s Wanxiang Group made an offer this month to buy Fisker through a prepackaged bankruptcy deal, the sources said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Separately, investors in Europe and Hong Kong are working to raise money to buy Fisker debt owed to the U.S. Department of Energy, the sources said. Fisker, Wanxiang and VL Automotive were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

