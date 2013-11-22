FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisker files Chap 11, U.S. recoups $25 in loan sale
November 22, 2013

Fisker files Chap 11, U.S. recoups $25 in loan sale

WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy sold its green-technology loan in Fisker Automotive to an investor group for $25 million, a spokesman for Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn said on Friday.

Fisker, the dormant California-based maker of hybrid-electric sports cars, also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Friday as part of a restructuring effort.

Hybrid Tech Holdings LLC is purchasing Fisker’s assets and will provide $8 million in debtor-in-possession financing to fund the sale and restructuring.

