CORRECTED-U.S. Energy Department takes $21 mln from Fisker for loan
April 23, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-U.S. Energy Department takes $21 mln from Fisker for loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In April 22 story, corrects headline to show that DOE seized $21 million from Fisker, not that Fisker voluntarily repaid the amount)

April 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy recovered $21 million cash from struggling green car company Fisker Automotive that will go toward repaying nearly $200 million in loans extended under a U.S. program to spur advanced vehicle development.

The DOE recouped the cash on April 11, DOE spokeswoman Aoife McCarthy said in a statement. Fisker owes the U.S. government about $192 million of the $529 million loan it received from the DOE in 2009. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

