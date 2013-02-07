FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisker chairman aims for May China launch as company seeks funds
February 7, 2013 / 7:36 PM / in 5 years

Fisker chairman aims for May China launch as company seeks funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fisker Automotive Inc, the green-car startup that is seeking investors and partners to cut costs, hopes to launch its business in China in May, said Henrik Fisker, executive chairman and cofounder, on Thursday.

The new timeline is later than the first-quarter launch that Fisker outlined late last year. The automaker, which makes the Karma plug-in hybrid sports car, is also in the midst of looking for new funding to build a second model, the Atlantic.

Henrik Fisker, speaking during an Economic Club of Chicago lunch at the Chicago Auto Show, declined to confirm the company’s discussions with various investors and partners in China.

He added that Karma production will restart fairly soon, but gave no specifics. Fisker has not produced a car since last July.

