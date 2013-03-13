FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisker Auto says founder's exit will not affect search for funds
March 13, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

Fisker Auto says founder's exit will not affect search for funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 13 (Reuters) - Fisker Automotive Inc said on Wednesday that the abrupt resignation of Henrik Fisker, the “green car” start-up’s founder and executive chairman, will not affect its search for strategic partners and financing.

“The company has a strong and experienced management team and its strategy has not changed,” the company said in a statement. “Mr. Fisker’s departure is not expected to impact the company’s pursuit of strategic partnerships and financing.”

Henrik Fisker announced his resignation earlier on Wednesday, citing “several major disagreements” with top executives.

