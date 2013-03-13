FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Founder of Fisker Automotive resigns, cites 'major disagreements'
March 13, 2013 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Founder of Fisker Automotive resigns, cites 'major disagreements'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 13 (Reuters) - Henrik Fisker, founder of green-car start-up Fisker Automotive Inc, has resigned as chairman, citing “several major disagreements” with top management on business strategy.

Fisker announced his departure on Wednesday in an email statement. He declined to describe the nature of the disagreements that prompted him to leave the company, which is backed by loans from the U.S. Department of Energy.

He told Reuters in a brief telephone interview that it was a “very tough” decision to make. Fisker’s departure comes as the automaker is looking to sell a stake and strike up a strategic partnership with one of two Chinese automakers.

