UPDATE 1-Bob Lutz, Chinese parts maker offer $20 mln for Fisker -sources
May 22, 2013 / 7:22 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Bob Lutz, Chinese parts maker offer $20 mln for Fisker -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 22 (Reuters) - China’s largest auto parts maker and a boutique car company led by former General Motors Co executive Bob Lutz have offered $20 million to buy “green” carmaker Fisker Automotive, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Wanxiang and VL Automotive are looking to buy Fisker, which has not built a car since July, through a prepackaged bankruptcy deal. A separate team of investors is looking to buy out the U.S. Department of Energy’s position in Fisker.

A spokesman for VL Automotive declined to comment. Pin Ni, president of Wanxiang’s U.S. division, and representatives for Fisker were not immediately available to comment.

Since 2007, Fisker has raised $1.2 billion in private funds and owes the DOE about $171 million in loans.

