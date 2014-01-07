FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford CEO not going to Microsoft, will stay at Ford through 2014 -AP
January 7, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

Ford CEO not going to Microsoft, will stay at Ford through 2014 -AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Alan Mulally will not take a job at software giant Microsoft Corp and will remain at the U.S. automaker through at least this year, according to the Associated Press.

A Ford spokesman confirmed that Mulally said he plans to remain at the automaker through the end of the year, but he could not confirm whether Mulally said specifically he would not pursue a job with Microsoft.

“Alan made it absolutely clear today that he has no plans to do anything else other than to continue serving Ford. He’s completely focused on making progress with the One Ford Plan,” said Ford spokesman Jay Cooney. “There is no change from our previously announced plans.”

