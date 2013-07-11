FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford sees Europe 1.5 mln to 2 mln vehicle output overcapacity
July 11, 2013 / 10:07 PM / in 4 years

Ford sees Europe 1.5 mln to 2 mln vehicle output overcapacity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DEARBORN, Michigan, July 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co’s European chief Stephen Odell on Thursday said he estimates that the automotive industry in Europe is making 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles each year more than the present market’s demand.

Odell told reporters at company headquarters that Ford is maintaining its forecast of 13.5 million vehicles in 19 Western Europe nations.

Ford’s sales in those 19 markets for June will be 6.4 percent higher than a year ago, while the overall industry saw a drop of 6.6 percent in new vehicle sales.

