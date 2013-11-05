CORRECTED-Ford shuffles exec team, names new design chief

(Corrects spelling of Tetreault’s name in next to last paragraph)

DETROIT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday shuffled some of its management team, including naming a new design chief.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said J Mays, group vice president and head of design, is retiring after 33 years in the industry and will be replaced by Motay Callum, who was named vice president for design.

During his 16 years at Ford, Mays, 59, led the development of Ford’s global design, including the teams that developed the look for the Fusion, Focus, Fiesta and Mustang cars and F-150 pickup trucks.

Mays joined Ford in 1997 as vice president of design and was named group vice president in 2003.

“The bold and sophisticated design language that J Mays pioneered will be visible for years to come in Ford vehicles and the auto industry overall,” Ford Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields said in a statement.

Callum, 54, is currently executive director for design in the Americas. In his new position, he will report to Raj Nair, global product development chief, leading the design of all Ford and Lincoln vehicles globally.

Since 2006, Callum has had overall responsibility for the design of all cars and trucks designed in Ford’s North and South American studios and the new Lincoln products, including work on the Fusion, Explorer, Mustang, EcoSport and Lincoln MKZ vehicles. Prior to that, Callum led Mazda Motor Corp’s design team from 2001 to 2006.

Ford also said that North American manufacturing chief Jim Tetreault was retiring after 25 years at Ford. He will be replaced by Bruce Hettle.

Marty Mulloy, head of labor affairs, is also retiring after 34 years at Ford, and will be replaced by Bill Dirksen. Ford also named Steven Armstrong president of Ford South America. He had been head of the automaker’s Brazil operations. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Dan Grebler)