Ford posts better-than-expected Q2 profit as trucks shine

DETROIT, July 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co, maker of the top-selling F-150 pickup truck, reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday buoyed by strong truck sales, higher vehicle prices and narrower losses in Europe.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker reported pretax profit of 45 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected Ford to report earnings of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The automaker now expects its losses in Europe to total $1.8 billion, on par with 2012 levels and lower than the $2 billion loss the company previously predicted.