5 months ago
Trump touts expected Ford announcement on plant investments
March 28, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 5 months ago

Trump touts expected Ford announcement on plant investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump touted Ford Motor Co's expected announcement later on Tuesday about investments and jobs at its U.S. plants, saying the automaker would be making a major investment in three Michigan facilities.

Trump said in a tweet that the anticipated announcement showed "car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS!JOBS!JOBS!" It was not immediately clear, though, whether Ford was taking new steps or acting on previously planned or announced investments.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

