Ford Motor says U.S. jury finds it did not infringe tech patents
March 27, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Ford Motor says U.S. jury finds it did not infringe tech patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury has found that Ford Motor Co did not infringe four patents owned by a Washington state company in its onboard computer systems, clearing the Detroit automaker in a $240 million lawsuit, Ford said on Friday.

The jury in federal court in Tacoma, Washington, also found in Ford’s favor on its claim that the patents’ owner, Eagle Harbor Holdings, stole Ford’s trade secrets, according to Ford. The jury verdict was not publicly available on the court’s docket on Friday. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Jeffrey Benkoe)

