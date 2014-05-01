FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mulally to leave Ford board, says not decided on future
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

Mulally to leave Ford board, says not decided on future

Ben Klayman

1 Min Read

DEARBORN, Mich., May 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Officer Alan Mulally, whose retirement is effective July 1, said he would also leave the company’s board but has not decided on his future plans.

Mulally, 68, made his comments during a press conference at the company’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, to announce his departure and the rise of Chief Operating Officer Mark Fields to CEO.

Fields, 53, said he would make his primary focus the continuation of the “One Ford” plan established by Mulally. That plan calls for sharing of engineering and design of vehicles around the globe to improve quality and cut costs. (Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.