Ford to reveal all-new 2015 Mustang on Dec. 5

DETROIT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will unveil its next-generation 2015 Mustang, the first complete overhaul of the iconic pony car since 2005, on December 5, the second-largest U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.

The new Mustang, which marks its 50th anniversary next spring, gets a more modern design, a more nimble chassis and more efficient engines and transmissions intended to broaden the car’s appeal outside its core American audience.

The company announced the timing of the preview in a description of a video posted on its Ford Mustang YouTube channel. A Ford spokesman confirmed the date. ()