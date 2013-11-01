FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford recalls 2,600 Focus Electric cars for potential power loss
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 4 years ago

Ford recalls 2,600 Focus Electric cars for potential power loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling 2,618 Focus Electric cars because of potential loss of power to the wheels while driving.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker said nearly all the cars from model years 2012 to 2014 were sold in the United States. A spokeswoman said there was one crash and no injuries related to the issue.

Ford said the issue is caused by software anomalies associated with the power control module and is accompanied by a “Stop Safely Now” warning in the instrument cluster. Should the issue occur, the car’s braking and steering systems would continue to operate normally.

All the affected vehicles were built at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne from Sept. 15, 2011 to Aug. 8, 2013, Ford said. The recall affects 2,455 cars in the United States, with the rest in Canada and federalized territories.

Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.