Ford recalls 13,100 Explorer, Taurus and MKS models
June 28, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 4 years

Ford recalls 13,100 Explorer, Taurus and MKS models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co. said Friday it is recalling more than 13,100 Ford Explorer, Taurus and Lincoln MKS models because the child safety locks on the rear doors may not work properly.

The recall affects 2013 models, and the malfunction could mean the child safety locks would turn off automatically, allowing the doors to be opened from the inside.

No accidents or injuries have been reported due to the malfunction, Ford said.

The affected vehicles were built at the automaker’s Chicago Assembly Plant between Nov. 29, 2012 and Dec. 12, 2012. Most of the recalled vehicles are located in North America.

Ford said dealers will test and replace the rear child safety locks for no cost if necessary.

