April U.S. auto sales rose 8.5 pct -J.D. Power-LMC

DETROIT, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. auto sales will rise 8.5 percent in April from a year ago as spring weather entices consumers to look at new product offerings, industry research firms J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

The annualized sales rate for April is forecast at 16.1 million vehicles, the firms said, and expected total sales of 1.395 million vehicles would be the highest for April auto sales since 2005.

“Auto sales are hitting their stride as the spring selling season begins, and the pace has returned to the level expected at this stage of the recovery,” said Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting at LMC Automotive. “Fueling the growth further as the year progresses is a very robust level of new-model activity, with 63 new or redesigned models expected to hit showrooms, a 60 percent increase from last year.”

March U.S. auto sales finished at an annualized selling rate of 16.4 million vehicles, and last April’s annualized selling rate was 15.2 million vehicles.

The firms maintained the forecast for full-year 2014 U.S. auto sales at 16.1 million vehicles, up from 15.6 million vehicles in 2013.