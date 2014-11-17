U.S. dealer group sees 2015 U.S. new-car sales close to 17 million

DETROIT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The top dealer group on Monday slightly boosted its forecast for new-vehicle sales in the United States next year close to the 17 million level, citing the improving economy.

The National Automobile Dealers Association now expects new-vehicle sales in 2015 to hit 16.94 million, up from an earlier forecast of more than 16.8 million.

“Rising employment and wages, continued low interest rates and lower gasoline prices all signal an increase in new light-vehicle sales in 2015,” NADA Chief Economist Steven Szakaly said in a statement.

“The economy will continue to build on the solid growth established in 2014, and we also expect the fundamental conditions to improve in the year ahead,” he added. “Gross domestic product will grow at 3.1 percent in 2015, with the potential for growth to exceed our forecast.”

For 2015 sales to top 17 million, which some industry officials are predicting, Szakaly said automaker incentives would need to increase and younger consumers would need to buy cars at a faster pace than they have been in the past two years.

NADA said the U.S. auto industry remains on pace for sales this year of 16.4 million vehicles. That would be an increase of 5.1 percent from last year’s 15.6 million sales and the fifth straight year of rising demand. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Diane Craft)