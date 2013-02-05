FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. new car gas mileage at record high-U of Michigan
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. new car gas mileage at record high-U of Michigan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - New cars and trucks sold in the United States in January will average 24.5 miles per gallon of gasoline, a record high, researchers at the University of Michigan said on Tuesday.

The average fuel economy, as shown in window stickers placed on all new cars and trucks in the United States and easily seen at auto dealerships, is up 1 mile per gallon from a year earlier and 2 mpg from January 2011, the researchers said.

The average fuel economy of new models on sale in January is 22 percent higher than when University of Michigan researchers began their monthly study in October 2007.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.