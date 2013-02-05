U.S. new car gas mileage at record high-U of Michigan

DETROIT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - New cars and trucks sold in the United States in January will average 24.5 miles per gallon of gasoline, a record high, researchers at the University of Michigan said on Tuesday.

The average fuel economy, as shown in window stickers placed on all new cars and trucks in the United States and easily seen at auto dealerships, is up 1 mile per gallon from a year earlier and 2 mpg from January 2011, the researchers said.

The average fuel economy of new models on sale in January is 22 percent higher than when University of Michigan researchers began their monthly study in October 2007.