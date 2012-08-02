U.S. new car gas mileage unchanged in July-U of Michigan

Aug 2 (Reuters) - New cars and trucks sold in the United States in July will average 23.6 miles per gallon of gasoline, unchanged from June, researchers at the University of Michigan said on Thu rsday.

That is down from 24.1 mpg in March, the highest since University of Michigan researchers began the monthly survey in October 2007, when fuel economy averaged 20.1 mpg.

“We think that the decrease in fuel economy since March reflects the general decrease in the price of gasoline,” said Michael Sivak, director of sustainable worldwide transportation at the university in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The researchers also said that their index measuring polluting greenhouse gas emissions per new vehicle has fallen by 17 percent since October 2007.

For more on fuel economy calculations by researchers Sivak and Brandon Schoettle, click: www.umich.edu/~umtriswt/EDI_sales-weighted-mpg.html for fuel economy, and www.umich.edu/~umtriswt/EDI_values.html for the researchers' "Eco-Driving Index." (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)