U.S. fuel economy at new high in 2013 model year -EPA
October 8, 2014 / 5:05 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. fuel economy at new high in 2013 model year -EPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Fuel economy for new light-duty vehicles in the United States reached an all-time high in the 2013 model year, averaging 24.1 miles per gallon, up 0.5 mpg, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday.

Fuel economy has increased in eight of the last nine years, the agency said.

The EPA said recent fuel economy improvements in part reflected automakers’ rapid adoption of more efficient technologies such as gasoline direct injection engines, turbochargers and advanced transmissions. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Jim Loney)

