FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Chinese automaker Geely outlines ambitious growth goals
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 8, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

Chinese automaker Geely outlines ambitious growth goals

Norihiko Shirouzu

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co said on Tuesday it is aiming to more than double its annual vehicle sales to two million cars globally by 2020, riding growth in its Volvo brand and its new Lynk & Co brand.

Geely said on its official Wechat micro-blog account on Tuesday that it plans to launch more than 30 new or significantly redesigned vehicle models by 2020 and aims to become a top 10 global automaker by volume by 2020.

Buoyed by fast-selling the Geely GC9 and its crossover SUV variants, which Geely developed with engineering help from Volvo, sales of Geely cars, including those sold outside China, have been growing faster than the company forecast at the outset of this year.

Reporting By Joe White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.