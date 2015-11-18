FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Geely to concentrate entirely on green energy cars
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 18, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

China's Geely to concentrate entirely on green energy cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China’s Geely Automobile Holdings plans to concentrate entirely on developing green energy vehicles, eschewing traditional combustion engines and overhauling its entire product portfolio, the company said on Wednesday.

Geely wants 90 percent of sales to be so-called new-energy vehicles by 2020. In China, new-energy vehicles are primarily battery-powered electric and hybrid cars, the company said ahead of Friday’s opening of the Guangzhou auto show. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Paul Carsten; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
