May 17, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. extends GM safety oversight for additional year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators will oversee General Motors Co’s decision-making about potential vehicle safety issues until May 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told the automaker in a letter made public on Tuesday.

The Detroit automaker agreed to monthly meetings and enhanced oversight in 2014 and was fined $35 million by NHTSA over its delayed response to an ignition switch defect in millions of vehicles linked to 399 deaths and injuries. The agency in a Friday letter reviewed by Reuters exercised its right to extend the agreement for a third and final year. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

