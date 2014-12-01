GM recalls 316,000 vehicles because of malfunctioning headlights

DETROIT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co will recall 316,357 SUVs and sedans, mainly in North America, because the low-beam headlights can stop working, the company said on Monday.

Affected vehicles are the model years 2006-2009 Buick LaCrosse sedans; 2006-2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy and Buick Rainier SUVs; and 2006-2008 Saab 9-7X and Isuzu Ascender SUVs.

GM said it has not been able to confirm whether the loss of lights has caused any accidents.

“If the headlamp driver module is not operating correctly, the low-beam headlamps and daytime running lamps could intermittently or permanently fail to illuminate. This condition does not affect the high-beam headlamps, marker lamps, turn signals, or fog lamps,” GM said in an emailed statement.

GM said it has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the recall.

The newest recall brings to 30.4 million vehicles worldwide and 26.85 million vehicles in the United States that GM has recalled this year.

Of the 317,357 vehicles in the latest recall, 273,182 are registered in the United States, with most of the rest in Canada and Mexico, GM said. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Dan Grebler)