FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevrolet consolidates advertising under one roof
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

Chevrolet consolidates advertising under one roof

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Co’s Chevrolet brand is consolidating its global advertising, undoing a partnership created a year ago between Interpublic Group’s McCann Worldgroup and Omnicom Group’s Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.

McCann on Thursday said it was assuming the 50-percent stake held by Goodby in the joint venture Commonwealth, which will continue as Chevrolet’s global advertising agency.

As part of Commonwealth, Goodby handled Chevrolet’s U.S. advertising, while McCann had responsibility outside of the United States. Under the consolidation, McCann will take over Chevrolet’s U.S. advertising.

The transition to a single agency will begin immediately, GM said Thursday.

McCann said Goodby’s Detroit employees will be offered jobs in the restructured Commonwealth.

The move “should have no impact on our plans to grow the Chevrolet brand around the world,” said Alan Batey, GM’s vice president of U.S. sales and service and interim global chief marketing officer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.