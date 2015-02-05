FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM will build Chevy Bolt in Michigan in late 2016-sources
February 5, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 3 years ago

GM will build Chevy Bolt in Michigan in late 2016-sources

DETROIT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co plans to begin building the Chevrolet Bolt, its all-new $30,000 electric car, in October 2016 at an underused small-car plant north of Detroit, two supplier sources said.

GM’s production target for the Bolt is about 25,000 to 30,000 cars a year, the sources said.

The Bolt will be assembled, along with a companion model for GM’s Opel subsidiary in Europe, at the Orion Township plant, the sources said. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, editing by G Crosse)

