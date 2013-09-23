FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM to buy back some preferred shares from UAW trust for $3.2 bln
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 1:03 PM / 4 years ago

GM to buy back some preferred shares from UAW trust for $3.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 23 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday it had reached a deal to buy back 120 million of its preferred shares from the United Auto Workers health care trust for about $3.2 billion.

In connection with the purchase of the Series A preferred stock from the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, also known as a VEBA, GM said it expects to record a charge of about $800 million in the third quarter that will be treated as a special item.

UAW VEBA currently holds 260 million shares of Series A preferred stock, with an additional 16 million shares held by Canada Holdings, GM said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.