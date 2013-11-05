FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-GM names ex-BMW, luxury goods executive to head Cadillac marketing
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-GM names ex-BMW, luxury goods executive to head Cadillac marketing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects day to Tuesday from Wednesday in first paragraph)

DETROIT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday named a former BMW AG and German luxury goods company executive to spearhead Cadillac’s marketing efforts to strengthen its brand outside the United States.

GM’s drive to make its luxury Cadillac vehicles a global brand took shape after the company’s 2009 bankruptcy and restructuring. Pre-bankruptcy, General Motors lacked the financial clout to boost demand beyond the small numbers sold outside the United States.

The company said in a statement that Uwe Ellinghaus, 44, most recently executive vice president of marketing and sales at Montblanc International, maker of luxury pens, watches, jewelry and leather, will assume the title of chief marketing officer for Cadillac globally on Jan. 1. He previously worked in a number of marketing positions with German automaker BMW AG.

Bob Ferguson, senior vice president in charge of Cadillac globally, said in a statement that “Uwe’s expertise in marketing and luxury brand building will help us extend our growth globally.”

Cadillac officials said last summer that the brand in two years should be challenging foreign automakers for the top spot in the U.S. luxury auto segment, a position it has not held in 15 years. China, the world’s largest auto market, is also part of GM’s Cadillac growth plans. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.