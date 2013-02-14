FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM has 'no intention' of putting more cash into Peugeot -CFO
February 14, 2013 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

GM has 'no intention' of putting more cash into Peugeot -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - General Motors Co is “not betting on” an uptick in European auto demand later this year and has no plans to provide additional funds to its struggling partner in the region, France’s Peugeot SA, GM’s chief financial officer said.

“We have no intention of putting more cash into Peugeot,” GM CFO Dan Ammann told reporters on Thursday during a briefing for the largest U.S. automaker’s fourth-quarter results.

GM’s fourth-quarter profit of 48 cents per share fell short of Wall Street expectations by 3 cents.

