FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund Hayman Capital takes stake in GM-report
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 4, 2013 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Hedge fund Hayman Capital takes stake in GM-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Hayman Capital has taken a stake in General Motors Co and believes the U.S. automaker’s stock is poised to rise more than 40 percent over the next 12-18 months after the U.S. Treasury finishes exiting its stake in the company, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The stake Hayman Capital Management LP has taken in GM is one of the Dallas-based hedge fund’s largest investments, Bloomberg said, citing a unidentified person familiar with the matter.

GM shares were up 3.6 percent, or $1.36, to $39.50 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

J. Kyle Bass, managing partner and founder of Hayman, who in a presentation online called GM a “compelling” investment, could not immediately be reached to comment.

GM declined to comment to Reuters. A spokesman told Bloomberg the company was not aware of any position Hayman had taken. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.