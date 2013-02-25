FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former VW executive to head GM's global marketing
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Former VW executive to head GM's global marketing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Former Volkswagen executive Tim Mahoney has been named head of global marketing operations at General Motors Co, as well as Chief Marketing Officer Global Chevrolet, GM said on Monday.

Mahoney, who had been executive vice president and chief product and marketing officer at VW of America, will report to Alan Batey, GM’s interim global chief marketing officer, starting April 1.

Mahoney previously had held marketing posts at Porsche Cars North America and Subaru of America.

At Chevrolet, Mahoney will be responsible for the development and execution of Chevrolet’s new global brand communication platform, Find New Roads.

Reporting to Mahoney will be Chris Perry, vice president, U.S. Chevrolet marketing, and Paul Edwards, executive director, global strategic marketing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.