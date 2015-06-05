FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. auto safety agency sets reform efforts after GM recall
June 5, 2015

U.S. auto safety agency sets reform efforts after GM recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Friday announced a new team of outside experts to advise the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on how to implement reforms after criticism over its handling of the General Motors Co ignition switch recalls.

NHTSA also unveiled a new “risk control innovations” program that it said would address safety risks that fall outside the agency’s current specialized focus areas.

The announcements accompanied the release of two reports that outline changes needed to improve the auto safety regulator’s ability to hold manufacturers accountable for potentially deadly project defects, officials said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by James Dalgleish)

